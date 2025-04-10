Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Available for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 10:28am

Necas (upper body) is available for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Necas has missed the last three matchups due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be able to suit up for Colorado's final home game of the regular season Thursday. He's been productive since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, recording seven goals, 10 assists, 14 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 19:37 of ice time over 19 appearances.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now