Martin Necas News: Available for Thursday's game

Necas (upper body) is available for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Necas has missed the last three matchups due to an upper-body injury, but he'll be able to suit up for Colorado's final home game of the regular season Thursday. He's been productive since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, recording seven goals, 10 assists, 14 hits and four blocked shots while averaging 19:37 of ice time over 19 appearances.