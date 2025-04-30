Mason Appleton News: Dishes trio of assists

Appleton recorded three assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Appleton has quietly picked up five assists over five playoff outings after his impressive game Wednesday. He had not logged a multi-point effort since Dec. 7 versus the Blackhawks. Appleton has produced six shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating this postseason while playing in his usual third-line role.