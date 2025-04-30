Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Dishes trio of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Appleton recorded three assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Appleton has quietly picked up five assists over five playoff outings after his impressive game Wednesday. He had not logged a multi-point effort since Dec. 7 versus the Blackhawks. Appleton has produced six shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating this postseason while playing in his usual third-line role.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now