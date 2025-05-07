Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Slings assist in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Appleton produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Appleton's been living up to his name, racking up seven apples across eight playoff contests. The 29-year-old forward has added nine shots on net, 16 hits, four blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating this postseason. Appleton remains in a third-line role, but he's out of the power-play mix following the return of Mark Scheifele (upper body) for the second-round series opener.

