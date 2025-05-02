Mason Appleton News: Stays warm with power-play helper
Appleton notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.
Appleton has been a big playmaker in the first round, earning six assists, including two on the power play, over his last six games. The 29-year-old forward has added a plus-4 rating, seven shots on net, 13 hits and three blocked shots. Appleton remains in a third-line role, but he's in little danger of moving down the lineup as long as his offense stays strong.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now