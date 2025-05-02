Fantasy Hockey
Mason Appleton headshot

Mason Appleton News: Stays warm with power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Appleton notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Appleton has been a big playmaker in the first round, earning six assists, including two on the power play, over his last six games. The 29-year-old forward has added a plus-4 rating, seven shots on net, 13 hits and three blocked shots. Appleton remains in a third-line role, but he's in little danger of moving down the lineup as long as his offense stays strong.

Mason Appleton
Winnipeg Jets
