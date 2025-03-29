Fantasy Hockey
Mason Lohrei headshot

Mason Lohrei Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Lohrei (illness) will be a game-time call against Detroit on Saturday, per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site.

Lohrei didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, which isn't an encouraging sign. He has accounted for five goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net and 91 blocked shots across 68 appearances this season. If Lohrei can't play against the Red Wings on Saturday, Michael Callahan will be in the lineup.

Mason Lohrei
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
