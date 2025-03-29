Mason Lohrei Injury: Game-time decision

Lohrei (illness) will be a game-time call against Detroit on Saturday, per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site.

Lohrei didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, which isn't an encouraging sign. He has accounted for five goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net and 91 blocked shots across 68 appearances this season. If Lohrei can't play against the Red Wings on Saturday, Michael Callahan will be in the lineup.