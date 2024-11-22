Fantasy Hockey
Mason McTavish Injury: Not available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:56am

McTavish (upper body) will not play against Buffalo on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

McTavish has been out of action for two weeks, last playing Nov. 8 versus Minnesota. McTavish will miss his sixth straight game and will be re-evaluated after Sunday's practice. The good news is that he was a full participant in practice Thursday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his injury, he had two goals and five points over his last five games. The 21-year-old has tallied two goals, six assists and 14 PIM in 13 appearances this season.

