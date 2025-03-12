Mason McTavish News: Buries power-play goal

McTavish scored a power-play goal on two shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

McTavish tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, but Dylan Guenther's response would give Utah the win. The 22-year-old McTavish is having an excellent March with four goals and three assists, including three power-play points, over seven games this month. For the season, the center is up to 18 tallies -- one shy of his career high -- and 38 points (11 on the power play) through 59 appearances. He's added 123 shots on net, 56 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating while holding down a middle-six role.