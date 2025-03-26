Mason McTavish News: Sets career high in points

McTavish scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

McTavish has five goals and eight assists over 13 games this month. He had gone five contests without scoring prior to Wednesday, but he ended that drought with a third-period tally. McTavish has tied his career high in goals at 19, and he's up to a personal-best 44 points through 65 outings, surpassing his previous mark of 43 points in 80 appearances as a rookie in 2022-23. The center has tacked on 143 shots on net, 61 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating this season.