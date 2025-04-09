Matt Murray News: Inks two-year extension

Murray agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Wednesday.

Murray has put together a solid campaign with AHL Milwaukee this year, going 25-10-5 with a .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA in 40 appearances for the Admirals. Despite his decent numbers with the Admirals, the 27-year-old backstop has been unable to break into the NHL with the Predators this year. Given the two-way nature of his deal, Murray is unlikely to be anything more than an emergency depth option for the Preds moving forward.