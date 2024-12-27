NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are eight games on the NHL schedule Friday as the league returns to action following a 3-day break. Chicago travels to Buffalo, Detroit hosts Toronto under new head coach Todd McLellan, Carolina plays in New Jersey, Columbus is home to Boston, Nashville visits St. Louis, Dallas hosts Minnesota, Colorado travels to Utah and San Jose hosts Vegas.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, NJ vs. CAR ($7,600): Markstrom has had an easy time the last two games with a pair of 12-save shutouts over division rival Penguins and Rangers. He also hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last eight starts. Markstrom will face Carolina on Friday, who rank fifth in scoring at 3.47 goals per game.

Juuse Saros, NSH at STL ($6,900): Saros' stats have been hurt by a weak Nashville offense sitting last in the league averaging 2.40 goals. The Blues aren't very high-scoring either at 2.50, so Saros has a decent chance to win and comes in at a reasonable salary.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Trent Frederic, BOS at CLS ($3,900): Frederic got off to a slow start this season with six points in his first 24 games, yet he's picked up the pace with two goals and three assists from his last 12 outings. Frederic has also produced 104 hits on the year with and a career-high three points on the power play.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. CHI ($4,200): Quinn has registered three goals and an assist across his last four appearances after getting five points during his first 24. He did decently in 2022-23 campaign with 37 points, but hasn't consistently contributed since. Quinn provides solid value on Friday at home against the Blackhawks and their 3.20 GAA.

Max Pacioretty, TOR at DET ($4,900): Pacioretty has been able to contribute when healthy with five goals and five assists through 22 games. He's operated as a power-play specialist for most of his career, but has yet to pick up a point there this season. Pacioretty could finally contribute on the man-advantage Friday against Detroit's 31st-ranked penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs

Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $4,700), Dylan Larkin (C - $6,400), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,800)

Detroit fired coach Derek Lalonde on Thursday and replaced him with Todd McLellan. That move could get some of the Red Wings going, including Larkin. If the lines stay the same, this trio comes in at a reasonable combined salary. Larkin hasn't lit the lamp in 13 games, yet has managed eight assists during that stretch. Raymond has been Detroit's best player this season with 33 points. Tarasenko hasn't found the scoresheet in his last eight games, though he's shown the ability to break out over his career. This could be one of those times, especially if the Leafs decide to start Matt Murray in net.

Golden Knights at Sharks

Victor Olofsson (W - $6,100), Jack Eichel (C - $7,900), Mark Stone (W - $7,700)

The Golden Knights are led by Eichel. The former Sabre is at nine goals and 36 assists and is well on his way to smashing his career high in points (82). Olofsson also played with Eichel in Buffalo and has notched seven goals over 14 games after missing 20 due to injury. Stone is injury-prone, yet is a stud when available with 28 points through 20 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTAH vs. COL ($6,400): Sergachev is turning into a fantasy stud this season with eight goals, 18 assists and 10 power-play points. He's ascended to the top of the Utah depth chart after being traded from Tampa, and has taken advantage of the scoring talent up front from the likes of Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. TOR ($5,900): Seider has posted four goals, 14 assists, 85 hits and 77 blocked shots this season. He continues to quarterback Detroit's top power play and could find himself with more responsibility under new bench boss Todd McLellan.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at SJ ($5,400): Pietrangelo has only recorded one point from his last 11 games and sits at 16 for the campaign despite not contributing on the man-advantage. The Golden Knights and Pietrangelo should find the scoresheet plenty of times on Friday against a subpar Sharks defense.

