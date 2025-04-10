Matt Nieto Injury: Won't play again this year

Nieto has been ruled out for the remainder of the season for an undisclosed reason, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Nieto was recently recalled by the Penguins under emergency conditions, and he appeared in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chicago. Over 32 NHL appearances this year, he recorded a goal, two assists, 39 hits and 20 blocked shots while averaging 12:15 of ice time, but he won't appear in any of the Penguins' final three games of the regular season.