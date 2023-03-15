NHL Best Bets Tonight: NHL Betting Picks and Props for Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 15: Free NHL Picks and Player Props for Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche (37-22-6) travel to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont., with puck drop scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

The defending Stanley Cup champs play the second contest in a four-game road trip. Colorado kicked off the trip with an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Avs jumped all over Jake Allen in Monday's game against the Habs, as Artturi Lehkonen scored just 2:59 into the game, while Bowen Byram and Matt Nieto made it 3-0 in the first 8:05. Lehkonen registered a power-play goal to make it 4-0, before Josh Anderson finally stopped the bleeding late in the first.

Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher scored two quickies in the second period, and it was curtains for Allen. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin added power-play goals in the third period to put a bow on the scoring.

It wasn't all great for the Avalanche, though, as two-goal scorer Lehkonen suffered a broken finger, and he will be sidelined at least four-to-six weeks. The team summoned Alex Galchenyuk from the AHL to replace Lehkonen on the active roster.

For the Maple Leafs, things got off to a great start against the Buffalo Sabres last time out on Monday. Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok scored a pair of goals in the first 4:13 of the second period, giving Toronto a 2-0 lead. The Sabres responded with four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. William Nylander had a goal with the extra attacker, slicing the lead to 4-3, but that's how it ended.

The Avalanche have won five of the past six games on the road, while going 10-4 in the past 14 games on a day of rest. However, Colorado is winless in the past four games against losing teams.

The Maple Leafs are still 37-14 in the past 51 games at home despite the loss on Monday, which is a .725 winning percentage. Toronto is still 8-3 in the past 11 games against winning teams, while the Leafs are 4-1 in the past five against the Central Division, and 16-6 in the past 22 games against Western Conference foes.

Alexandar Georgiev (29-14-5, 2.65 GAA, .917 SV%, 4 SO) is projected to get the start for the Avalanche, while Ilya Samsonov (23-8-2, 2.41 GAA, .915 SV%, 3 SO) is likely to get the nod for the Leafs after Matt Murray frittered away the lead Monday.

The road team has won nine of the past 12 in this series, while the Avalanche are 4-1 in the past five visits to Toronto. Back the Avalanche on the road as surprising moderate underdogs.

NHL Money Line Bets for Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

Avalanche ML (+130 at Caesars)

The Avalanche took care of the Over all by their lonesome against the Habs on Monday. The Over has now cashed at a 4-0 clip in the past four games against Eastern Conference teams, while the Over is 7-1 in the past eight against Atlantic Division teams.

While the Under is 19-7-3 in the past 29 games on the road for the Avs, and 17-7-3 in the past 27 against winning teams, back the Over. The Over has hit at a 12-3-1 clip in the past 16 meetings with the Maple Leafs.

As far as Toronto, Nylander made a lot of Over bettors happy with his ENG against the Sabres Monday. The Over is 5-2-2 in the past nine games at home, while going 2-0-2 in the past four against teams with a winning overall record.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetRivers)

NHL Game Props for Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

As far as game props for this cross-conference battle, we have a few solid options.

The Avalanche are a strong play on the 3-way line, which is the result after regulation. If you take Colorado to win outright in regulation, you have the opportunity to nearly double up. There is risk, as Colorado has dropped the past four against winning teams. Colorado has won three of the past four games straight up, including three of the past four visits to Toronto.

And if you're REALLY adventurous, take a look at the Avalanche on the alternate line, as Colorado has won three of the past four trips to Toronto by two or more goals. Laying the goal and a half gives you a chance to nearly triple up.

Avalanche - 3-Way Line (+185 at BetMGM)

Avalanche PL (-1.5, +285 at BetMGM)

Last time out, Toronto outscored the opposition 2-1 in the second period. Prior to that, the Leafs and Edmonton Oilers combined for five second-period goals. In New Jersey, the Leafs and Devils split 1-1.

For the Avalanche, they outscored the Habs 2-1 in the second period. In the past seven games, the Over is 3-2-2 in the second period. Bank on Over 2 goals in the second between these teams.