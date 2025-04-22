Matthew Stienburg News: Suspension served

Steinburg has finally served his two-game suspension that was handed down back in October.

After getting hit with a two-game ban, Steinburg was relegated to the AHL for the rest of the regular season, making him ineligible to serve out his suspension. While the 24-year-old center is now technically available to suit up against Dallas in Game 3 on Wednesday, he figures to be the longest of shots to actually play in the postseason.