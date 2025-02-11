Fantasy Hockey
Maveric Lamoureux headshot

Maveric Lamoureux News: Halts point drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Lamoureux earned his first point in six games in Saturday's 5-3 loss to AHL San Jose.

Lamoureux has two goals and seven points in 13 appearances with AHL Tucson this season, including four helpers in nine outings since Utah returned him to the minors in January. The 21-year-old blueliner has one goal, two assists, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 18 hits through 15 NHL appearances in 2024-25.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Hockey Club
