Mavrik Bourque News: Keeps streak alive Tuesday

Bourque scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old winger continues to make an impact for the Stars and has recorded at least one point in six games in a row, the longest streak of his young NHL career. Bourque has yet to post a multi-point game this season, but the winger should remain in the top line as long as he continues to find ways to produce. Bourque has nine goals and 10 assists in 52 regular-season contests in 2024-25.