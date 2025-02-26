Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mavrik Bourque headshot

Mavrik Bourque News: Keeps streak alive Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Bourque scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old winger continues to make an impact for the Stars and has recorded at least one point in six games in a row, the longest streak of his young NHL career. Bourque has yet to post a multi-point game this season, but the winger should remain in the top line as long as he continues to find ways to produce. Bourque has nine goals and 10 assists in 52 regular-season contests in 2024-25.

Mavrik Bourque
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now