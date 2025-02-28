NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. Toronto visits the Rangers, Dallas hosts Los Angeles and Colorado is home to Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. LA ($8,200): Oettinger is due to bounce back after allowing five goals on 28 shots on Tuesday. And he's been much better at home this season going 17-6-1 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.15 GAA. That bodes well for Friday's tilt against the Kings.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. MIN ($8,000): Blackwood has been sensational since arriving from San Jose back in December with a 15-7-2 record, a 2.12 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Wild will be tired after playing in Utah on Thursday, where they lost by five goals.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Marco Rossi, MIN at COL ($5,100): Rossi had his three-game goal scoring streak halted on Thursday, though he's already reached a career-high in points (50) and is centering Minnesota's first line and top power play between Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello.

Phillip Danault, LA at DAL ($4,600): Danault has only found the back of the net five times this season, yet the veteran center has set up 25. He's also notched a goal and six assists from his last seven outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars vs. Kings

Jason Robertson (W - $6,800), Roope Hintz (C - $5,400), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,200)

Robertson got off to a slow start with only four goals and four assists from his first 17 games, but has since turned it around with 48 points. Hintz has racked up 12 points in his last 11, giving him 39 overall. Bourque was recently moved up to the lead unit and is on a six-game scoring streak where he's produced three goals and three assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. MIN ($7,800): Makar leads all NHL blueliners with 66 points, four more than Zach Werenski. He's also been a power-play stud with nine goals and 19 assists - both tops among defensemen.

Brock Faber, MIN at COL ($4,500): Faber has only produced one assist from his last 12 games, but looked like a stud during the 4 Nations Face-Off as a top-pairing blueliner for the US. He's registered 22 points on the year, including eight on the man-advantage.

