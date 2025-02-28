Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:10am

Pacioretty (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Feb. 8, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Pacioretty is eligible to return at any time but this move rules him out of Friday's tilt against the Rangers. The 36-year-old vetern has been a disappointment this season with only five goals, eight assists and 105 hits over 37 appearances, including one assist in his last 13 contests. Pacioretty was expected to provide secondary scoring for the Maple Leafs but has yet to pick up a point on the power play this season. Marshall Rifai was recalled from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move.

