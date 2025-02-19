Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty Injury: Sustains undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Pacioretty missed Wednesday's practice because he tweaked something, coach Craig Berube told David Alter of The Hockey News.

Berube doesn't believe it's serious, but he didn't have a full update, so for now Pacioretty should be regarded as day-to-day. If the 36-year-old Pacioretty isn't an option Saturday versus Carolina, then Ryan Reaves might draw back into the lineup.

