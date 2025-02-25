Fantasy Hockey
Max Pacioretty headshot

Max Pacioretty Injury: Won't play in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 9:47am

Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Pacioretty has missed back-to-back games after tweaking something prior to Wednesday's practice. The veteran winger has chipped in five goals and 13 points over 37 appearances this season. Pacioretty's next chance to suit up will come Friday in a road matchup against the Rangers.

Max Pacioretty
Toronto Maple Leafs
