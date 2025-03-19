Michael Amadio News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Amadio scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Amadio has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He reached the 10-goal mark for the season Tuesday, but he's surged to get there with five tallies in nine contests in March. The 28-year-old forward is up to 22 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 57 appearances. It's far from a lock, but Amadio could push to surpass the 27 points he logged in each of the previous two seasons with the Golden Knights, which represents his career high.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now