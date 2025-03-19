Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Amadio headshot

Michael Amadio News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Amadio scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Amadio has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He reached the 10-goal mark for the season Tuesday, but he's surged to get there with five tallies in nine contests in March. The 28-year-old forward is up to 22 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 57 appearances. It's far from a lock, but Amadio could push to surpass the 27 points he logged in each of the previous two seasons with the Golden Knights, which represents his career high.

Michael Amadio
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now