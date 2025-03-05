Michael Bunting Injury: Heading to Nashville

Bunting (abdomen) and a 2026 fourth-round pick were traded to the Predators from the Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for Thomas Novak and Luke Schenn, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Bunting is out indefinitely while recovering from an appendectomy he underwent Feb. 27. The 29-year-old will probably be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but that's not the focus for the Predators, who get a top-six winger under contract for 2025-26. Bunting has a little grit in his game and can be a power-play force, but the Predators will need to bounce back as a team to avoid tanking his fantasy value. With the Penguins this season, Bunting put up 29 points (15 on the power play) in 58 appearances.