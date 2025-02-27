Michael Bunting Injury: Undergoes appendectomy

Bunting needed surgery to remove his appendix and will be sidelined indefinitely, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Thursday.

Bunting is currently mired in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered 20 shots, two assists and eight hits. With Bunting on the shelf, the Penguins may not have to send Matt Nieto to the minors after placing him on waivers Wednesday. With Pittsburgh's season all but over, there will be no rush to get Bunting back into the lineup.