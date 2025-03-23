Michael Bunting News: Sparks comeback with PPG
Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Predators were horrid in the first period, but Bunting's goal 1:39 into the second sparked their comeback. This was his first point in five games since he returned from an appendectomy he underwent while a member of the Penguins before a deadline-week deal sent him to Nashville. For the season, the 29-year-old winger has 15 goals, 30 points, 119 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-23 rating through 63 appearances. He provides a little sandpaper and depth scoring, both of which can help fantasy managers heading into the playoffs, assuming he can build off Saturday's performance.
