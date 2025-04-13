Fantasy Hockey
Michael Pezzetta headshot

Michael Pezzetta News: Plays in 200th career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Pezzetta's appearance in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs was his 200th career game.

Pezzetta has had to scratch and claw for every second of ice time this year. He's failed to record a point in 25 outings while averaging a mere 5:56 of ice time. Pezzetta has added 73 hits, 24 PIM and 14 shots on net, so toughness is about the only thing he has to offer. He'll likely lose his place in the lineup once Emil Heineman (undisclosed) can return, though Ivan Demidov (not injury related) could bump Pezzetta out once he has his work visa.

Montreal Canadiens
