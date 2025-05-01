Mikael Granlund News: Lights lamp in loss

Granlund scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Granlund ended a nine-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 33-year-old forward has looked better on a line with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen, but Granlund's still been quiet on offense this postseason. He's earned two points, six shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six playoff contests.