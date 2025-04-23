Mikael Granlund News: Nabs power-play helper

Granlund logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Granlund helped out on a Jamie Benn goal in the third period, which tied the game at 1-1. This came after a lineup shuffle that saw Granlund get bumped up to the first line after the Stars' offense largely sputtered for the first two contests of the series. The Finn has one helper, two shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three playoff games after posting 22 goals and 66 points across 83 regular-season outings between the Stars and Sharks.