Mikael Granlund News: Third-star honor in Finland loss

Granlund scored two goals in Finland's 5-3 loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Granlund keyed a frantic 6-on-5 comeback in the last two minutes of game, scoring both goals in a 23-second span. He earned the game's third star for his effort. Granlund will carry this success back to his new home in Dallas where he had already put up four assists in four games after his arrival from San Jose.