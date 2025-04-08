Mikael Granlund News: Three-point effort in overtime loss

Granlund scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Scoring an empty-netter in a loss is a rarity, and even more so when considering the Canucks forced overtime with three goals in the final minute. That doesn't detract from Granlund's strong individual performance Tuesday, which gives him six goals and six assists over his last 12 outings. The 33-year-old Finn is up to 22 goals, 44 assists, 167 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-4 rating over 79 appearances between the Stars and Sharks. Granlund is just three points shy of matching his career-high 69 from the 2016-17 campaign with the Wild.