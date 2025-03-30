Miles Wood News: Short-term boost in playing time

Wood has been in the lineup for three of the Avalanche's last four games after suiting up in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Wood has a clearer path to playing time while Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is out of the lineup. Wood has filled in on the third line recent, adding six hits and four shots on net over his last three games, but his scoring upside is virtually nonexistent. The 29-year-old has been limited to four points, 53 shots on net, 44 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances this season, averaging a career-low 11:07 of ice time.