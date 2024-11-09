Mitch Marner News: Another multi-point effort

Marner recorded a goal and an assist, both in the power play, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Marner broke the deadlock for Toronto in the first period and later set up the game-winning goal from John Tavares in the latter stages of the second frame. Marner has notched three goals and 15 assists on the season, and the right winger has been thriving in a playmaking role -- his 15 helpers are tied for the fifth-best mark in the league and just four shy of the league-leading 19 assists of Nathan MacKinnon. Marner also extended his point streak to seven games, a span in which he's recorded two goals and nine assists.