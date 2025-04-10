Mitch Marner News: Three-point effort in Tampa

Marner scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs' top line of Marner, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies combined for all four of the team's goals on the night and nine total points. Marner's tally was his 25th of the season, the fifth time he's reached that milestone, and with four regular-season games left on Toronto's schedule, the 27-year-old winger is three points away from his first career 100-point campaign.