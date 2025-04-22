Morgan Rielly News: Upping game in postseason

Rielly scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Rielly has scored in each of the Leafs two postseason games (five shots). Tuesday, he drove to the left post, and William Nylander sauced a perfect pass right to his stick for a tap-in. Rielly's regular season was mid at best, with just 41 points in 82 games -- that's 17 fewer points in 10 more games than last season (58 points; 72 games). But he's really put his foot on the gas in the playoffs so far.