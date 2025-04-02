Nathan MacKinnon News: Delivers assist in shootout win
MacKinnon notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Mackinnon has two goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. He helped out on Cale Makar's third-period goal, and MacKinnon also had one of two shootout tallies for the Avalanche to complete the comeback win. The 29-year-old center is up to 111 points (30 goals, 81 assists), 305 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 76 outings overall. He's regained a share of the league lead in points alongside Nikita Kucherov, though the Lightning winger has reached that mark in six fewer appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now