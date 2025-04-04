Nathan Walker News: Slides helper in overtime win
Walker logged an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
Walker has four points over his last 10 contests, which isn't bad considering his bottom-six role. The 31-year-old forward has a career year of 15 points in 68 appearances to his name in 2024-25. He's added 66 shots on net, 263 hits, 59 PIM and 51 blocked shots. Walker can help in banger leagues, but his general fantasy value is fairly limited.
