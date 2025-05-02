NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 2

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

There is only one game in the NHL on Friday as St. Louis tries to stave off elimination at home for Game 6 versus Winnipeg. It's a single-game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for the lone matchup.

CAPTAIN

Robert Thomas, STL vs. WPG ($12,600): Thomas was the NHL's leading scorer during the regular season since the 4 Nations Face-Off with 40 points in 26 games. He's notched two goals and five assists so far in the playoffs, including five points from two home appearances.

FLEX

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. WPG ($10,000): Binnington has been terrific at home versus the Jets winning both home outings while only allowing three goals on 50 shots.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at STL ($8,600): Morrissey picked up a pair of assists in Game 1, but has been shut out the last four games. He's due to break out having racked up 14 goals and 48 assists during the regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck WPG at STL ($10,400): I like taking both goaltenders in single-game DFS contests as they provide guaranteed production. Hellebuyck didn't look sharp in Games 3 and 4 as he gave a combined 11 goals. He rebounded somewhat on Wednesday to earn the victory and excelled for most of the campaign.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. WPG ($6,000): Faulk has registered a goal and two assists during the postseason after 32 points coming in and is currently quarterbacking the Blues' top power play.

Nathan Walker, STL vs. WPG ($2,400): Walker was huge in Game 5 as he potted a pair of goals. He's also posted a pair of misconducts this series to boost his fantasy value after recording eight goals, eight assists, and 63 PIM in the regular season.

