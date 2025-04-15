Fantasy Hockey
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Sets career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri contributed both points in the third period. The goal was his 33rd of the season, setting a career high in the category. The center played a big role in the playoff push that came up just short for the Flames, earning 10 goals and seven assists over the last 15 games. He's at 65 points (22 on the power play), 275 shots on net, 55 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-19 rating across 81 appearances this season.

