Nic Dowd News: Grabs two-year extension

Dowd signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with Washington on Wednesday.

Dowd has been nothing if not consistent for the Caps, reaching the 20-point threshold in each of the previous four seasons. In fact, it was a career year for the 34-year-old center, as he set new personal bests with 14 goals and 27 points. While Dowd won't be a top-end offensive contributor, he offers decent depth scoring for Washington and could be a mid-range fantasy option in deeper formats.