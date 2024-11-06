NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a packed Tuesday, we have a light night of hockey ahead of us. There are three games on the docket, and the latest of them starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, so it's a good night for those who want to know how their lineup does before bed. Here are my DFS recommendations for FanDuel.

SLATE PREVIEW

None of the six teams playing tonight had a match Tuesday, so everyone is fairly rested. Nashville and Chicago are both kicking off the first half of a back-to-back, which might impact lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, DET at CHI ($8,100): Talbot has been solid to start the campaign with a 3-1-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .923 save percentage in six appearances. He was especially strong Saturday, stopping 31 out of 32 shots en route to a 2-1 win over Buffalo. Tonight could be another victory for Talbot – Chicago has a 5-7-1 record and is tied for 21st offensively with 2.77 goals per game.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. NAS ($7,600): Lindgren has left something to be desired with a 3-3-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .896 save percentage through six starts in 2024-25. Still, this is a favorable matchup for him. Although the Predators have offensive talent, they haven't clicked yet this season. Through 12 games, Nashville is 4-7-1 and ranks 29th offensively with 2.42 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Nic Dowd, WAS vs. NAS ($4,600): Dowd has never recorded more than 25 points in a regular season, but the 34-year-old is on a good run, collecting four goals and five points across his past seven outings. On a night when there aren't many choices, that run looks rather appealing if you need a cheaper option to round out your lineup. It helps that Nashville has struggled defensively – the Predators rank 25th with 3.42 goals allowed per game.

Nicolas Roy, VGK at EDM ($4,500): Roy has managed two goals and seven points across his past seven appearances. He won't be able to maintain that in the long run, but feel free to select him while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Capitals vs. Predators

Dylan Strome (C - $8,100), Alex Ovechkin (W - $8,300), Aliaksei Protas (W - $5,600)

Every time age seems to be catching up with Ovechkin, he defies those expectations. The 39-year-old has an incredible seven goals and 14 points through 11 appearances this season. He'll be entering tonight's action on a four-game goal-scoring streak. Strome and Ovechkin often appear on the scoresheet together, so what's good for one is good for the other. Strome is on a four-game scoring streak, collecting a goal and eight points in that span. He's up to four goals and 17 points in 11 outings overall.

Protas has been effective too, especially relative to his price. He has four goals and seven points over his past four outings, giving him 11 points through 11 appearances in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, WAS vs. NAS ($6,600): Carlson has two goals and nine points through 11 appearances this season. He's been held off the scoresheet just once across his past four outings. The 34-year-old defenseman didn't see much production with the man advantage early in the campaign, but that's started to change with him collecting two power-play assists over Washington's last three games.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, WAS vs. NAS ($5,800): van Riemsdyk has been a steady contributor recently, recording at least one point in five of his past eight outings to total seven assists over that span. He's not typically a great offensive force and lacks a role with the man advantage, but with few options available, van Riemsdyk's current hot streak is rather appealing.

