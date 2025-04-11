Fantasy Hockey
Nic Dowd headshot

Nic Dowd News: Sets career high in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Dowd tallied a goal, fired three shots in net, blocked three shots and dished out three hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Dowd found the back of the net for Washington's third goal of the night and was the first of two twine finders in 38 seconds late in the second period. Thursday's goal helped Dowd set a new career high in points, besting his 25 points from the 2022-23 campaign. Overall, the 34-year-old Dowd has 14 goals, 26 points and 122 hits in 78 appearances this season. While Dowd lacks high-end fantasy value, he's ending the season on a high note with a new personal best for his resume and a solid five points and 19 hits in his last 15 games.

Nic Dowd
Washington Capitals

