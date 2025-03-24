Fantasy Hockey
Nick Blankenburg headshot

Nick Blankenburg News: Helps out on power play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Blankenburg notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Blankenburg has four helpers over his last eight contests, three of which have come on the power play. The 26-year-old continues to fill in on the top power-play unit during the ongoing absence of Roman Josi (upper body), though Blankenburg doesn't have the same scoring talent. He's now at 12 points, 69 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-9 rating through 48 appearances in 2024-25.

Nashville Predators
