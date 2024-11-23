Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Bonino headshot

Nick Bonino News: Signs with Slovenian team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 7:33am

Bonino signed a one-year contract with HK Olimpija Ljubljana of the ICEHL on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bonino had a goal and four assists in 45 regular-season games with the Rangers in 2023-24 before being placed on unconditional waivers in early February. He didn't get a PTO with any NHL team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and will head to Europe.

Nick Bonino
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now