Nick Bonino News: Signs with Slovenian team

Bonino signed a one-year contract with HK Olimpija Ljubljana of the ICEHL on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bonino had a goal and four assists in 45 regular-season games with the Rangers in 2023-24 before being placed on unconditional waivers in early February. He didn't get a PTO with any NHL team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and will head to Europe.