FanDuel NHL: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

February is a short month, and it's almost over. And the NHL season is starting to wind down with a lot of teams around the 60-game mark. There are eight matchups on Saturday night, with the first puck drop at 7 p.m. EST. These are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a big day for back-to-backs Saturday, though three teams - the Avalanche, the Hurricanes, and the Canadiens - are all at home. The Habs will also be hosting the Senators, who just played Friday. Only the Flyers are on the road for their second game in as many days to face a rested Devils squad.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at DET ($8,600): Vasilevskiy's last start didn't go great, but he still has a 2.60 GAA and .916 save percentage. And he's done pretty well over his career with a .919 save percentage and a bunch of awards. The Red Wings have been doing well of late and are average in offense, though they've only managed 28.7 shots on net per game.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. PHI ($8,200): The slate preview section sets the pace for this recommendation. As noted, the Flyers are on the road for their second game in as many days. They've averaged fewer than 30 shots while Jersey has allowed fewer than 30. Vanecek likely won't be busy, and light work is a reason why he's posted a 2.37 GAA.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. ANA ($8,100): Andersen's save percentage is .908, but he still has a 2.43 GAA. Goalies don't usually need to be on their game against the Ducks anyway as they've averaged a mere 2.47 goals, fewest in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. PHI ($6,900): Skating next to Jack Hughes, Bratt has racked up 55 points in 58 games. That comes after 73 in 76 last season. At this point, he's one of the more-underrated forwards in the NHL. Rookie goalie Samuel Ersson comes in with a .913 save percentage, and will likely be in net on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Dillon Dube, CGY at COL ($4,700): Getting moved to the first line has paid off for Dube with 14 points over his last 13 outings. The last time the Avs had a back-to-back, they gave Alexandar Georgiev both starts. With Pavel Francouz still hurt, that could happen again - and that's hardly an ideal situation.

Josh Anderson, MON vs. OTT ($4,600): Anderson has been moved to Montreal's top trio due to injuries, but it's worked with six goals, three assists, and 45 shots from 14 games. Mads Sogaard will likely start for the Senators with his career .905 save percentage across six NHL appearances.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Bruins at Canucks

Patrice Bergeron (C - $7,000), Brad Marchand (W - $7,000), Jake DeBrusk (W - $7,000)

This isn't a value line, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great stack. These three players are all on the first power play in addition to being the team's top line. The Canucks rank last in penalty-kill percentage, and by a wide margin. Rick Tocchet hasn't turned things around for a team that is also clearly looking ahead to the future. Boston, on the other hand, is all-in this year.

To think Bergeron considered retirement. He may be 37, but he's potted 21 goals - including three in his last four games. And 14 of his points have come with the extra man. Marchand is riding a four-game point streak, and has been crushing it on the power play with 24 power-play points over 49 appearances. Since returning from injury, DeBrusk has registered a goal in each of the three games while directing 15 shots on net.

Sharks vs. Blackhawks

Tomas Hertl (C – ($6,500), Nick Bonino (W - $4,000), Martin Kaut (W - $3,100)

The Blackhawks have allowed 33.6 shots on net per outing. With Petr Mrazek shouldering the load in net, that's not ideal since he's posted a 3.86 GAA and .888 save percentage. Maybe this collection of Sharks isn't star-laden, but it has a real opportunity to do well at home.

Hertl has moved around the lineup, but he's currently centering the second line and has recorded 48 points, including 14 PPPs. Bonino enjoyed a stretch of six points in eight games in January. He's slowed down, but he's still managed 14 shots over his last five appearances. Kaut was not able to crack the Avs' lineup in any real way, but the 16th-pick in 2018 was dealt to the Sharks and has already notched a goal from two games.

DEFENSMEN

Erik Karlsson, SAN vs. CHI ($8,500): The Sharks really don't have a secondary defenseman of note. It's all about Karlsson…as long as he's with San Jose. He's been stellar having racked up 76 points and 144 shots. Give me Karlsson against Mrazek, and I'm happy to shell out for his salary.

Brady Skjei, CAR vs. ANA ($5,400): Why go with a Hurricane on the second leg of a back-to-back? Well, because the Ducks have a 4.15 GAA and have allowed 39.6 shots. Skjei has 11 goals and 14 assists and has recently received first power-play minutes.

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS at VAN ($4,400): Provided Dmitry Orlov isn't immediately slotted in as Charlie McAvoy's partner on the top defensive duo, Grzelcyk has an opportunity to do well. While he doesn't participate on the power play, he's produced eight points in his last 16 games. The Canucks' penalty kill is awful, but that's not the only reason why they have a 3.98 GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.