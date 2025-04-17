Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen News: Slated to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Jensen (rest) is expected to return for Thursday's regular-season finale against Carolina.

Jensen has been out of the lineup in the last two games due to rest purposes, but he should have one more chance to get on the ice before the start of the playoffs. The 34-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Senators this year, racking up three goals, 18 assists, 89 blocked shots and 55 hits while averaging 20:14 of ice time.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now