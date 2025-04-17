Nick Jensen News: Slated to return Thursday

Jensen (rest) is expected to return for Thursday's regular-season finale against Carolina.

Jensen has been out of the lineup in the last two games due to rest purposes, but he should have one more chance to get on the ice before the start of the playoffs. The 34-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Senators this year, racking up three goals, 18 assists, 89 blocked shots and 55 hits while averaging 20:14 of ice time.