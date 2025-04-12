Nick Schmaltz News: Matches career high in points

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

The goal gave Schmaltz 61 points this season, matching his career-high total from last year. The 29-year-old has been fine with four points over six outings in April, with much of that stretch seeing him in a second-line role as opposed to the first-line spot he occupied for most of the campaign. He's contributed 23 power-play points, 182 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating across 80 appearances in 2024-25.