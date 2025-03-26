Nick Suzuki News: Keeps point streak alive

Suzuki scored a goal and took three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Suzuki cracked the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive game, a stretch in which he's recorded two goals and two helpers, and he's been one of the most productive players for Montreal all season long. In fact. the 25-year-old center has contributed at least one point in all but three of his 14 appearances since the 4 Nations break, racking up the impressive tally of 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in that stretch.