Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Keeps point streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Suzuki recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Suzuki closed out the scoring for the Canadiens with an empty-netter in the final stages of the third period, and he also assisted on Cole Caufield's goal in the second frame. This was Suzuki's 10th goal in 19 appearances since the beginning of March, a span in which he's racked up 26 total points and a plus-12 rating. Furthermore, he also extended his point streak to six outings, a span in which he's recorded five multi-point contests and 12 total points.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
