Nick Suzuki News: Tallies on power play

Suzuki scored a power-play assist on three shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Suzuki has scored twice over three playoff games, adding 10 shots on net, four hits and an even plus-minus rating. The top-line center continues to handle massive minutes, and the Canadiens will need his offense to stay competitive in this first-round series. Suzuki had a career year with 89 points in 82 regular-season contests, so he's no stranger to racking up points.