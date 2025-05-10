Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Roy headshot

Nicolas Roy News: Steps up with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Roy scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Roy avoided a suspension for cross-checking Trent Frederic in overtime of Game 2. In Game 3, Roy was able to make up for that misdeed, getting Vegas on the board with a first-period tally that broke the Oilers' building momentum. The goal snapped his four-game slump, and the 28-year-old center is now at four points, 10 shots on net, 18 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating across nine playoff appearances.

Nicolas Roy
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
