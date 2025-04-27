Nicolas Roy News: Two points in Game 4

Roy scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Roy's first goal of the postseason tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period. He also set up Ivan Barbashev on the game-winning tally 17:26 into overtime. Roy has excelled in his usual versatile role, earning three points, five shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating over four playoff contests so far.