Zadorov (personal) rejoined the Bruins for Friday's practice.

Zadorov missed Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim because he was away from the team. He should draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Detroit, which might result in Ian Mitchell being a healthy scratch. Zadorov has four goals, 17 points, 135 PIM, 183 hits and 96 blocks in 72 appearances with Boston this campaign.